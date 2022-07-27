Search

27 Jul 2022

Louth Buisiness Awards deadline to enter this Friday

Paul Carroll of Ghan House who won Best Dining Experience in 2019 with Lisa O'Connor Dundalk Stadium and Pat McCormick President Dundalk Chamber

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

The closing date for the Louth Business Awards is fast approaching with the deadline to enter this Friday July 29th.

The Louth Business Awards are in their 16th year and continue to be the premier and most prestigious awards event for businesses operating in the North East, a Dundalk Chamber spokesperson said.

This year there are 23 awards with many new categories which celebrate and recognise the best businesses and organizations across all sectors.

The Business Awards are an excellent opportunity to show-case your business and give it the recognition it warrants, the spokesperson said.

The event is always a “sell out” event with over 630 people in attendance.

This year’s awards are booked for Saturday 22nd October 2022  in the Carrickdale Hotel.

These awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of progressive local businesses.

Why enter?
Opportunity to showcase your business to customers and suppliers.
Credibility and status – independent recognition of your achievements.
Raises profile, attracting potential new customers / suppliers / investors.
Excellent PR and marketing exposure.
Boosts staff morale.
Helps focus on your business issues.
A great networking opportunity.

Tips & Advice:
Prove you're the best - Select the categories that best suits your business, your strengths and your activities.
Remember you can enter four plus  make sure all categories are relevant. 

You can also nominate a person for the Lifetime Award for Contribution to Louth and this is not counted as one of your four so let them know who deserves that award also.

To enter email to brenda@dundalk.ie  or you can enter on line by logging onto https://www.dundalk.ie/awards

