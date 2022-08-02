Dundalk FC learn FAI cup round 2 opponents

Mick McDonnell of Longford Town in action against Runar Hauge of Dundalk during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match between Dundalk and Longford Town at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.
Dundalk have been drawn away to First Division side Wexford in the second round of the FAI Cup.
The Lilywhiites will travel to Ferrycarraig Park on 28th August as they hope to follow up on their 4-0 cup victory over Longford Town at Oriel on Friday.
This afternoon's draw was made by former Cup winners Alan Keane (Sligo Rovers) and Declan O'Brien (Drogheda Utd) at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown and elsewhere there were some tasty ties confirmed.
FAI CUP DRAW
Bonagee United v Shelbourne
Lucan United v Bohemians
Drogheda v Shamrock Rovers
Derry City v Cork City
Galway v UCD
Maynooth v Treaty United
Wexford v Dundalk
Malahide United v Waterford Utd
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.