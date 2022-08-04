Dundalk gardai seize car of driver who gave false details and had no insurance

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit recently stopped a car driving on the wrong side of the road.
The driver tried to give false details to Gardaí.
It was found that the driver had no licence and they were subsequently arrested and the car was seized.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they observed this car driving on the wrong side of the road. The car was stopped & the driver tried to give false details to Gardaí. It was found that the driver had no license. They were arrested and the car was seized. pic.twitter.com/9XwOq1B5CC— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 4, 2022
