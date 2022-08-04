Louth sees slight increase in July new car sales as national figures dip

New car sales in Louth rose marginally compared to July last year according to new figures released by the Society for Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

There were 2064 new cars registered in Louth last month compared with 2009 sales in July 2021 an increase of 2.74%.

Nationally, there were 21,902 new car registrations for July compared to 26,477 in July 2021 down -17.3% and 24,681 in July 2019 down -11.3% on pre-Covid levels.

There were 87,075 new cars registered year to date compared to 90,330 for the same period in 2021 (-3.6%) and 105,439 behind that of pre-Covid levels in 2019 (-17.4%).

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said:

“Disappointingly July new car registrations, our second highest sales’ period, are down 17.3% on July 2021.

“This means the new car market is now 4% behind year to date and 17% behind pre-COVID 2019.

“The electric vehicle segment continues to grow, both in quantum and as a proportion of the new car market, with an 80% year on year growth and a market share of 13%.

“While it appears that there is appetite among consumers for both new and used cars, supply issues are hampering overall activity.

“The impact of this is another year of below par performance in the Irish new car market, which results in the Irish car fleet continuing to get older.

“The underlying new car market needs to grow significantly over the next few years if we are to optimise transport emission reductions.”

He further called on greater government supports for Electric Vehicles:

“Government policies must contain the right measures, to support and encourage the change to lower and zero emitting vehicles. Reducing EV supports or increasing taxation will only act as a barrier to change and add to the cost of living.

“In this context, SIMI is asking the Government to continue its support for the EV project by extending EV supports at current levels out to 2025 and to resist any VRT increases in Budget 2023 which will only prove counterproductive and prevent us dealing with the legacy fleet in an effective manner that supports a just transition.”