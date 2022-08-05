This weekend's major Louth GAA Fixtures including the first county final of 2022

Craig Doherty, ST Josephs, getting away from Clan Na Gael's Gerard Curran during a recent Div 2 league game in Dromiskin. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Saturday 6th August 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Geraldines vs Dreadnots
St Mochtas vs Mattock Rangers
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Hunterstown Rovers vs Roche Emmets
Clan na nGael vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
St Josephs vs O’Connells
Kilkerley Emmets vs Naomh Fionnbarra
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Glyde Rangers vs Lann Léire C.P.G.
Naomh Malachi vs Westerns
Glen Emmets vs Na Piarsaigh
(All aboves fixtures in Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins)
Sunday 7th August 2022
Louth U15 Hurling Championship
Knockbridge vs St Fechins
Páirc Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer (1PM)
Referee: Paul Drumm
Senior Hurling Championship Final
Knockbridge vs St Fechins
Páirc Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer (3:30PM)
Referee: Kevin Brady
