Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 8 August 2022

The death has occurred of Karen Condon (née McCourt) of 24 Grange Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Cherished mother of Margaret, Yvonne and Reanne. Karen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, their father Mark, brother Paul, partner Jim, adored grandchildren Craig, Lauren, Abbie, Mark, Reece, Mason, Eabha, Kayla and Kelsigh, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home 042 9334240. Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anne Duffner of Bishop's Court and formerly of Griffith Avenue Dublin, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin 9, Dublin

On Saturday 6 August 2022, peacefully, in the love and tender care of Curam Care Home. Predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth, brother in-law Jackie Moran. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Zita and Marie, brothers Brendan and Liam, sisters in-law Kathleen and Rosemarie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence Bishop's Court from Monday at 12 noon with removal at 6.10pm, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for evening prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony Gonnelly of Farndreg, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 6 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Briege (née McCourt), parents Jimmy and Dorothy. Anthony will be sadly missed by loving daughter Debbie, his adored grandson Shane, brothers Gerard, Brian and Brendan, brothersin-law, sisters in-law, Debbie's partner Jason, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence Farndreg from Monday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patsy McCabe of Meadow Grove, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday 6 August 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Joan (née O'Hare) and dear dad of Niall and Lisa. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Elizabeth. Patsy will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister Margaret, son in-law Michael, daughter in-law Fiona, grandchildren Sadhbh, Naoise, Caolán, Uainín, Danann, Rían, Carragh, Oran, Orlaith , Caoimhe and great-grandson Azari, aunt Briege, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence, Meadow Grove, from Monday afternoon 4pm to 8pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery (via) Oriel Park.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John McGuinness of Glencree, Brookhill, Glanmire, Co. Cork and late of Ardee, Co. Louth

Peacefully in the presence of his family and in the compassionate care of the staff at Brookefield Care Centre, Leamlara. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Walsh) and dear father of Claire, Sarah, Evan and Cian, loving grandfather of Peter, Rose, Flynn, Myles and Francis. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons and their partners Kristiane and Claire, daughters and their husbands Conor and Eugene, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reception into St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy, Monday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland or Alzheimer’s Association, please.

May he rest in peace



