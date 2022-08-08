Search

08 Aug 2022

Cllr Sheridan calls on Irish Water to act on discoloured water in Dundalk network

Cllr Sheridan raises water discolouration issue with Irish Water

Cllr Sheridan calls on Irish Water to act on discoloured water in Dundalk network

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Louth Councillor John Sheridan has raised the issue of discoloured water in the local supply with Irish Water, after "significant water discolouration" in the Dundalk water supply, which supplies the town and parts of mid Louth, returned over the weekend.

"This is now the second summer of this water discolouration", says Cllr Sheridan. "I had raised this before the summer as I had information that the problem was likely to reoccur this year. Despite assurances from Irish Water prior to the summer that a flushing programme would be taking place to mitigate the problem, we have significant discolouration again."

The mid Louth councillor continued, saying that "the flushing programme has been well publicised and I have seen the flushing taking place personally, but despite this again there was major discoloration over the weekend. I was amazed at the response to a post I had on social media with responses from right across the network. People are incredibly frustrated about this, particularly those caring for people who are sick and those with young children and babies."

Cllr Sheridan added, "I have also noted that discoloured water is being reported in villages like Blackrock and Dromiskin that have already been flushed by Irish Water which is very concerning."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media