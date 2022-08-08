Dundalk IT lauds 100% employment for Intellectual Disability Nursing graduates

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it was "absolutely delighted" to review its recent Graduates Survey Statistics and see that its Level 8 Intellectual Disability Nursing Programme scored amongst the highest in the Institute for employment and course satisfaction.

This course saw 100% of graduates in employment after 6 months of graduating, 100% of Graduates employed in permanent Contracts, 100% of graduates believing the course to be very relevant for their career but the outstanding result was that 100% of graduates reported that they would do the same course again if choosing.

This four-year Honours Degree course helps students to develop the professional knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to meet the specific needs of people with intellectual disabilities. Students gain their clinical experience in a diversity of clinical placement sites, supporting people with an intellectual disability across their life span. This course allows for graduates to apply to practice as a Registered Nurse for Intellectual Disability (RNID) in Ireland and abroad.

People with an intellectual disability often present with a wide range of additional and complex physical and mental health needs that can be compounded by communication difficulties. Intellectual Disability Nurses are educated in DkIT to provide person centred care and support that is socially inclusive, that improves or maintains general health and well-being by reducing barriers and supporting the person to live their lives as fully and as independent as possible, whilst respecting their rights and dignity.

Dr. Myles Hackett (Head of Department Nursing, Midwifery and Early Years) said: "I am delighted with the results of the graduate survey for the DkIT BSc (Hons) in Intellectual Disability Nursing programme. It is a testament to my colleagues in DkIT and our clinical partners who focus on ensuring that graduates from the programme have the professional knowledge, skills, and values to fulfil the role of staff nurse in intellectual disability services.

"I have no doubt that graduates of the BSc (Hons) in Intellectual Disability Nursing programme demonstrate excellence in the delivery of person-centred care to persons with an intellectual disability across their lifespan in a variety of settings."

For more information on this course check out dkit.ie.