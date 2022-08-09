Loss of electricity supply in parts of Dundalk this morning
ESB Networks say that it is currently working to repair a fault affecting the electricity supply in parts of Dundalk this morning.
2479 customers in Dundalk are affected by the outage in the Marshes area, with an estimated restore time of 1pm today given by ESB Networks.
For updates on this power outage see powercheck.esbnetworks.ie.
