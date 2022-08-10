Funding announced to support and improve walking trails in Louth

Funding to support and improve walking trails in Louth has been announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

Under the initiative, €3,800 in grant funding has been allocated to walking trails in Louth. Carlingford Heritage Trust CLG, the Community Trail Management Organisation responsible for managing the Molly Loop and the Rooskey Loop, two parts of the Grange walking trail in north Louth, can apply for the grants.

€2,800 has been allocated to the Rooskey Loop, a 7km walking trail and €1,000 allocated to the Molly Loop, a 4km walking trail. The Carlingford Heritage Trust CLG will be able to use the grant to maintain and improve their local trail and promote its use to visitors.

The Carlingford Heritage Trust CLG is registered with Sport Ireland and works in partnership with the local authority, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining the local trails.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Our walkways, trails and greenways are an integral feature of Rural Ireland. They have been a godsend to us all, particularly during COVID-19, in terms of supporting our physical and mental wellbeing. This new initiative that I am announcing today is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors."

According to the Department of Rural and Community Development, An application form will issue to all eligible Community Trail Management Organisations via Sport Ireland. The grant funding may be used towards to the cost of purchasing equipment, small scale maintenance and/or marketing/promotion of the registered trail. Own labour costs will not be eligible under the Scheme.