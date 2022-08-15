€64K announced for two community projects in north Louth

€64,427 in funding has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development today, for two community projects in north Louth under the CLÁR (Ceantair Laga Árd-Riachtanais) programme.

Carlingford Tidy Towns is to receive €44,501 for the installation of closed system solar compacter bins around Carlingford

Harbour, piers, promenade, carparks and monument. Cooley Complex CLG is set to receive €19,926 for the provision of outdoor handball alley in Cooley Complex, Carlingford.

Today's funding announcement comes as part of almost €7.4 million in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide. The funding is being provided as part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s policy for rural development. CLÁR funding works in conjunction with local funding and on the basis of locally identified priorities. CLÁR 2022 was announced in February 2022 with applications invited under 3 Measures:

Measure 1: Developing Community Facilities & Amenities

Measure 2: Mobility, Cancer Care and Community First Responders Transport

Measure 3: "Our Islands"

Today's announcement relates to Measure 1 of the Programme. Measures 2 and 3 of the Programme were announced earlier in the year.

Welcoming news of the funding, Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said, “I want to congratulate both groups and my colleagues and I are very much looking forward to seeing the projects progress in the very near future.

“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive. Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in County Louth."

Announcing today's funding Minister Heather Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”

“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLAR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future.”