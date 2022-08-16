Search

16 Aug 2022

New 136 home development planned for Ardee

LRD Pre-Planning Application lodged with Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Plans are underway for a 136 unit residential development at Dawsons Demense in Ardee, Co Louth.

Amay Developments Ltd have lodged a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) Pre-Planning application with Louth County Council for 136 residential units at Dawsons Demesne in Ardee. The pre planning application was received by Louth County Council on 25 July. Exact details of the composition of the proposed development are not yet available.

A Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) is largely similar to a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), i.e. developments of 100 housing units or more, or student accommodation developments comprising 200 bed spaces or more, or a combination of same.

The two main changes under the new LRD arrangements will allow for:

  • Up to 30% of the gross floor space of the proposed development to be for other uses, instead of the 15% cap under the SHD arrangements.
  • Mixed developments combining housing and student accommodation to be classified as an LRD where the threshold is met for either element.

News

