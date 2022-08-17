Cuchulainn Cycling Club launch fundraiser for Dundalk man Dickie Newell

On April 14th 2022, Dickie Newell, a long-standing member of Cuchulainn Cycling Club in Dundalk, was involved in a life-changing accident on his bike.

He came off his bike during a training spin and sustained serious injuries resulting in him being paralysed from the chest down and having limited power in his right arm.

He is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire and will need respite care for the rest of his life. Before Dickie can return home, significant adjustments will need to be made to his house.

Dickie is well known in the town as a painter/decorator and has links with both Clan na Gael and Dowdallshill GFC and North East runners.

As a club, Cuchulainn Cycling Club is looking to raise much-needed funds to help Dickie and his family at this tough and challenging time.

The club have set up a GoFundMe account “Let’s Do It For Dickie”. The link for this is https://gofund.me/62e5a75c

In just 10 days €32,000 has been donated to the fund showing the fantastic generosity of people in Dundalk.

The next fundraising event takes place on Sunday, August 21st .

The club are holding a charity cycle starting at 10:00am from DKIT Sport.

The route takes cyclists out to Carlingford where they will stop at the Four Seasons Hotel for complementary tea/coffee.

They will then return to DKIT Sport where refreshments will be served. This is a Cycling Ireland registered event.

Those wishing to take part can register through the eventmaster.ie website:

https://eventmaster.ie/event/ dRB4HnGSwV

The cost to register is €20, all of which goes to the fundraising campaign.