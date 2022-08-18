Search

18 Aug 2022

Dundalk Institute host computing summer camp 

18 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) recently host a successful Summer Computing Camp.

The camp was targeted at secondary school students, so anyone from age 12-17 was welcome and no computer experience was necessary.

This camp was run by the Computing Department in DkIT and was staffed by Niall Dowd, Retention and Recruitment Officer along with three current computing students, Gracie Chaudhary, Margaret Buckley and Ryan Habis.

The aim of this camp was to provide students with a taste of some of the computing subjects they might want to study in the future.

The camp was free of charge, and the Institute also provided free lunch to the students.

The event ran over the course of two weeks from Monday to Wednesday and each week the camp welcomed a different set of 35 students.

Topics covered during the camps included Scratch, Web Development and Programming.

The Computing and IT Department in DkIT is a vibrant hub of innovation where creativity and technology unite.

"The computing industry is flourishing and evolving and intersects all aspects of our lives, our work and society.

"Our dynamic computing courses have an excellent reputation within the growing IT sector in Ireland and the Institutes courses offer students the practical experience and technological know-how that is needed to excel in this exciting industry", A DkIT spokesperson said.

DkIT’s courses provide students with sought-after skills in computer-programming, database development, networking, website development, cyber-security, games development, data science, systems modelling and much more.

For more information on the studying Computing in DkIT check out www.dkit.ie

