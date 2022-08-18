Louth branch of Network Ireland to hold Disability in Employment event

Network Ireland are holding a public event at 7.30pm on Thursday 25th August, in Monasterboice Inn (Donegans).
It is a conversation around Disability in Employment and Self Employment and will focus on the support, and options, available to employers and employees.
The event will be facilitated by Carmel McCarthy, Director, EMS & Associates – Health & Safety Consultants, Auditors and Trainers.
The panel for the evening consists of Professor Thomas M. Cooney, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Technological University Dublin; Denis Kennedy, owner and founder of DK Accessibility and Jane McDermott who works for the Revenue Commissioners in Dundalk and is Disability Access Officer for Dundalk FC.
Everyone is encouraged to come along and join in the conversation which will focus on the diversity and productivity that those with disabilities bring to the workplace and also explore the different pathways into employment and self-employment.
The event is free and open to all - to register, go to events.networklouth.ie
