Three residential centres in Louth found to have non-compliance issues

A total of 3 out of 8 resident centres for older people in Louth were found to be non-compliant with regulations during inspections earlier this year, with one centre found to be non-compliant with 4 regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published 8 inspection reports on residential centres for older people in the county.

The inspections were carried out between April and June this year.

The Chief Inspector of Social Services has statutory responsibility for independently regulating designated centres for older people for compliance with the Health Act (2007) Regulations and the National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland (2016), to ensure that the people living in these services are safe and well cared for.

Of the 8 reports published, inspectors found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards on a number of inspections.

HIQA found that 5 centres, The Willows, Lionshead, Rathdearg House, Sunflower House and St Joseph's Hospital Ardee, were either fully compliant or substantially compliant with the national standards and regulations. At the time of inspection, these centres were meeting residents’ needs and delivering care in line with the national standards and regulations.

Levels of non-compliance varied in the remaining inspection reports, with 3 centres found to be non-compliant with one regulation each

Whitmore lodge was found to be non compliant with protection against infection regulations with the report noting areas that needed improvement, including:

"the 'dirty linen' area in the centre needed to be addressed. The plaster was cracked, damp and peeling significantly around the window area

some of the floors were damaged and needed to be repaired or replaced. This included the clinic room floor and the floor in the conservatory

two couches in the entrance lobby and chairs in the conservatory area were worn and frayed

some of the press doors in the kitchen were chipped. The provider was instigating plans to install a new kitchen

there were small gaps/holes on the walls of the bathroom that needed to be addressed

there were small gaps/holes on the walls of the bathroom that needed to be addressed the ‘clean area’ where staff changed before a shift was cluttered untidy and the adjacent shower room needed to be cleaned. This shower room was used by staff if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the centre."

Ard na Mara was found to be non compliant when it came to premises regulations noting:

“The provider had not completed all the works identified in the 2021 inspection. There were also other parts of the residents' home that needed repair or replacement. Therefore, the provider had failed to ensure that the residents' home had been kept in a good state of repair.”

Sunhill Nursing Home was found to be non compliant when it came to adhering to fire safety regulations with inspectors noting:

“The inspectors observed hoist batteries charging in a protected corridor that is used as a protected means of escape to evacuate residents. Some bedroom doors into residents' rooms were found to be propped open with a chair and a bedside cabinet which would prevent the fire doors from closing in the event of a fire to contain the spread of fire and smoke. Some doors were missing signage which could cause confusion for staff to locate a room in the event of a fire.”

Where non-compliance with the regulations was identified, providers were required to submit compliance plans to demonstrate how they will make improvements and come into compliance with the regulations. Submitted compliance plans are included in the published reports.

Reports and compliance plans can be found on www.hiqa.ie.