Intriguing contests aplenty as Louth club championship football returns  

At the height of the Summer, GAA fans are usually eagerly awaiting a month of top class inter county action as the finals of the Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy Cups reach their thrilling conclusions at Croke Park. Alongside of course plenty of top-class action in ladies football and camogie.

However, 2022 is a different beast. Both major trophies in Irish sport have already found their homes for the next 12 months. Inter county sport is finished until the new year. What are GAA fans going to do to fill those long evenings without the Sunday Game?

A rational course of action would be to support your local club, who now have a window all to their own, as the GAA split season comes into effect. For the remainder of the year, it is all about who will come out on top in race for local, provincial, and possibly All Ireland silverware.

After the leagues came to an end, attentions in the Wee County now turn to who will make the first steps on their journey to lifting the Christy Bellew, Seamus Flood and of course the Joe Ward Cup.

The Summer of championship action gets underway this Friday, with four games down for decision in the Junior Championship. The honours of kicking the first ball will go to a player from either the Wolfe Tones or St Nicholas. The Drogheda clubs collide in Dunleer at 7:15PM.

15 minutes later the other game in group Four is down for decision, with Cuchulain Gaels hoping that they can get off to a bright start when face Naomh Malachi in Roche. The Gaels were a surprise package last season and will hope to once more make it past the group stages.

Meanwhile also at 7:30PM, the first Dundalk Derby of the championship is set to take place in Pairc Clan Na Gael with Dowdallshill facing Na Piarsaigh in Group three while the Westerns open up Group Two when they collide with Annaghminnon Rovers in Tallanstown.

A brief hiatus in action, with no more football until Saturday evening where a few tasty ties get the Intermediate action underway. While all four contests should be intriguing, the final game at 6:30PM in Ardee is the one which most neutral fans will be savouring.

That is the clash between the two beaten Semi-finalists in last year’s competition, Kilkerley Emmett’s and Hunterstown Rovers who have been drawn into Group Four alongside another top side with hopes of glory this year in Dundalk Young Irelands.

Kilkerley were only narrowly beaten by Cooley Kickhams, while Rovers just never turned up as they were cast aside by an inform St Fechins outfit.

Speaking of the Kickhams, they begin their fight to go one better in 2022 when they face Oliver Plunketts in Group One in Darver. The tie (4:30PM Throw in) is the first of a double header, the second being an intriguing contest in Group two between Clan na Gael and O’Raghallaighs at 7:30PM.

Elsewhere in the race for the Seamus Flood Cup, Roche Emmets will look to build on an exciting league campaign when they face Sean O’Mahonys in St Bridget’s Park, Dowdallshill.

For those early risers on Sunday, there is Junior action in Group 1 and 3, both games throwing in a midday. Relegated Naomh Fionnbarra head to Darver to face Sean McDermotts while over in Dunleer last year’s runners up John Mitchels collide with Glyde Rangers.

From here it is the Senior teams that take centre stage, the opening bout in the race for Joe Ward seeing one of the favourites for the title in action. In Group 4 Ardee St Mary’s make the journey north to Stabannon where they will face Division Two opposition in St Josephs (Throw in 2:30PM).

Those willing to sample as much football as possible on Sunday are in luck, as all the fixtures are spread out, albeit at different venues. The next tie in the afternoon being at 4:30PM at the Grove, pitting an improving Geraldlines side up against an always consistent Mattock Rangers over in Group 1.

The day’s proceedings come to a conclusion when reigning Intermediate champions St Fechins make their return to the Senior ranks in Group 3. Standing in their way is a Dreadnots side who despite having a decent championship last season, have struggled in the league this year.

Too busy or working all weekend and can’t make it any of the matches? Louth GAA has got you covered as this year sees a new date in the calendar with the introduction of Monday night football.

Pairc Clan na Gael will be the setting for the final pairing in round one of the championship as last year’s runners up in the Senior Championship St Mochtas take on St Patricks (Throw in 7:30PM).

The sides played out a cracker when meeting in the group stages last year, the Louth Village men running out narrow winners. Crowd engagement at this fixture will be very interesting, with two more Monday night games also down for decision in Stabannon in the coming weeks.

Despite lacking the current holders of the Senior and Junior championships in Naomh Mairtin and Glen Emmets in round one, there is certainly huge excitement over what is on offer. As at least at this stage, all three competitions are anybody’s for the taking. Here’s to a cracking few weeks.