21 Aug 2022

Louth County Council welcomes Pride of Place judges to meet nominees

Pride of Place judges and local officials

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Louth County Council has nominated two entrants to represent the county in this year’s Pride of Place competition.

The Reddoor Project in Drogheda has been entered into the Community Wellbeing category while Creative Spark in Dundalk has been entered into the Creative Place Initiative category.

On Thursday 18th July, Louth County Council hosted a visit from the competition judges in Drogheda and Dundalk to meet their nominated entrants.

Pride of Place is an all-island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area.

The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.

The competition which endeavours to showcase community spirit across the island of Ireland is organised by Co-operation Ireland, in conjunction with IPB Insurance.

The judging took place in the premises of each project with the two nominee groups, presenting on their areas of interest, followed by a question and answer session by the judges.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council, said:

“We are delighted that Creative Spark and The Reddoor Project are representing Louth in this year’s Pride of Place Competition.

“It is a wonderful competition which showcases all that is best and innovative in communities throughout the island of Ireland.”

Speaking after the judging, Paula Gribben, from the Social & Community Office, Louth County Council, said:

“Today, both groups representing Louth were outstanding and we are confident that they will do well in this competition.

“ It has been a pleasure for Louth County Council to work with both nominees over the years and we are extremely proud of their performance.”

Results of the competition will be announced on the 21st January 2022, in Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd in Dublin at a Gala event. For more information on Pride of Place please visit www.prideofplace.ie.

