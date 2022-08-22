Haggardstown Garden Centre provides planting for ‘Blackrock in Bloom’

Haggardstown Garden Centre has provided the planting for ‘Blackrock in Bloom’ along the promenade in Blackrock for over twenty years and will continue to do so for this year.

A spokesperson for Blackrock Tidy Towns said:

"This significant sponsorship contributes greatly to the presentation of the village.

"The colour provided by the tubs and hanging baskets is uplifting and has drawn positive comments from visitors and residents alike.

"This year the plants chosen, as well as the care taking in planting them has resulted in one of the best displays ever.

"A seaside environment is harsh for soft annual planting, it is testament to the careful plant selection and care that they have received over the season that they look so well at present.

"In an effort to support biodiversity in this otherwise barren location, some of the containers have been planted with hardy seaside varieties for the first time.

"Let’s hope that the displays will continue to thrive into the Autumn."