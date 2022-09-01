Search

01 Sept 2022

Glyde Rangers coast to victory over Dowdallshill

Niall Sharkey Glyde Rangers

Glyde Ranger's Niall Sharkey grabbed two points in his side's comfortable win over Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

reporter

01 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Round 2 Group 3

GLYDE RANGERS 2-23 DOWDALLSHILL 1-7

Glyde Rangers have set up a mouth-watering final day duel with Na Piarsaigh Blackrock for a place in the Junior championship quarter finals. Rangers took care of Dowdallshill with ease as they welcomed Alan Kirk back into the side.

Kirk orchestrated things from the forty and ‘Hill duly suffered as a result. Kirk did most of his scoring in the opening half along with the ever reliant Brian Duffy who hit four first half scores.

Credit to Gerry McShane’s men, they found the net early on from a scrappy Paudie Murray effort and were not as open at the back as they were the week previous.

Tadhg Kellett would hit the net for the Tallanstown men after a neat hand-passing move where Kellett had the simple job of tapping into an open net to make it 1-13 to 1-4 at half time.

With one game to go score difference was on Gus Flynn’s side's mind in the second half and despite Cathal Sheridan winning all his own kick outs, Glyde turned over the St Brigid’s Park men who broke out from the back constantly.

After squandering a number of earlier chances Oisín Lynch was on hand to palm in at the back post after half back Jack McKeever patiently made the correct decision with the ball. 

‘Hill will now have to dust themselves down for their last match of the season with an unbeaten John Mitchels outfit, while Rangers will look to extend their season for a little while longer.

Tale of two halves as Lann Leire defeat the Westerns

O'Hanlon masterclass sees Geraldines secure quarter final spot

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; Sean Duffy, Darragh Newman, Donal Magennis; Stephen King, Jack McGailey, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Cathal Sheridan; Paudie Murray (1-0), Paul Flynn (0-1), Martin Og O’Brien; Noel Finnegan (0-4), Paul Gill (0-2), Eamonn Duffy. SUBS: Peter Hughes for Murray, Stephen Murray for E Duffy. 

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Peter Duffy, Conor McCullough, Lee Finnegan (0-1); Tadgh Kellett (1-1), Gerard Bourton, Jack McKeever (0-2); Dion Conlon, Niall Sharkey (0-2); Barry Brennan (0-1), Alan Kirk (0-6), Brian Duffy (0-2); Oisin Lynch (1-4), Ciarain Sheridan (0-1), Fiachra Sheridan (0-1). SUBS: Killian Scott (0-1), Aaron Devlin (0-1), Gerard Farrell, Dylan Kearney, Barry Sharkey.

REF: Bryan Smith (O’Raghallaigh’s)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media