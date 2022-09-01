Junior Championship: John Mitchels take control of Group 3 with vital win

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Round 2 Group 3

JOHN MITCHELS 1-14 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-10

With manager Noel Tuite still ringing in their ears, John Mitchels were a team transformed in the second half of their Group 3 victory over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.



The Ballybailie men took their foot off the gas after Gareth Kane struck 1-1 in the opening quarter and Shorty Treanor’s men were full value for their fightback to lead on two occasions before half time.



Sean Geeney and Gerard Smyth gave the losers the lead before Kevin Gallagher landed a free to make a draw game, 1-3 to 0-6 at the turn. Second half was a different story however.



John Gallagher and last week's saviour Jake Gillespie combined to blow the Rock Road side out of the contest as the pair struck eight second half points during a scorching run of nine unanswered points.

Fionn Tipping battled back against the strong tide, but Gillespie’s pace and Gallaghers class shone.



Stephen Arrowsmith came off the bench to crack the crossbar, but the reliable duo of David Boyle and Mark Larkin broke the match winning sequence and thus added some gloss.



All is not lost for Na Piarsaigh Blackrock as they can make it through with a final day win over Glyde Rangers and with unbeaten Dowdallshill left to play, the Mitchels have control of the group and top spot well and truly in their grasp.

JOHN MITCHELS:David Anderson; Jamie Durnin, Andrew Bingham, Shane Crosson; Jake Gillespie (0-3), John Bingham (0-1), Mikey Nulty; Kevin Gallagher (0-2 frees), James Clarke; Cathal Corrigan, Trevor Matthews (0-2), Gareth Kane (1-1); Michael Quinn; John Gallagher (0-5, 0-3 frees), Robert Coyle. SUBS: Stephen Bingham for Coyle (50), Liam Devitt for Durnin (53), Cathal Bradley for K Gallagher (55), Aaron Keeley for Gillespie (59), Alan Mackin for Clarke (60).

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Aidan Marks; Ronan McCartney, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Fionn Tipping (0-1), John Galligan, James Mahoney; Mark Larkin (0-3, 0-1 free), Mick Woods (0-1); Sean Geeney (0-1), Cormac McCartney, Ciaran Murphy (0-1 free); David Boyle (0-2), Gerard Smyth (0-1), Stephen McGuinness. SUBS: John Garvey for J Woods (47), Gerard Rice for Tommy Muckian for Mahoney, Stephen Arrowsmith for C McCartney (55),



REF: Peter Hoey (DYI)