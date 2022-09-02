Mark’s Pharmacy in Ardee launches free 12 week weight loss club

Ardee pharmacist Mark McPhillips is taking the mid Louth town's health and wellbeing into his own hands with what he describes as his new, comprehensive 12 week weight loss club.

"Mark’s Healthy Hub" is a free programme for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or above. The programme begins with the measurement of 12 key markers of health at Mark’s Pharmacy, which are monitored throughout the programme until the final check-in on week 12.

Giving all of the Healthy Hub members the best chance at shifting the weight, especially after additional Summer calories, Mark has devised a supporting 12 week guide packed full of information on health and weight loss. The guide educates on how to improve your overall wellbeing, the best way to control your diet and even addresses underlying issues of overeating, so that changes can be long-term.

Mark says “Ireland now ranks ninth in Europe for obesity in adults, that’s from a total of 53 countries and the pandemic has compounded these issues. Having seen the dramatic effect on our customers’ health when they have managed to sustain weight loss, I wanted to create a structure to help more Ardee locals lose weight so they can stay well.

"Weight loss creates a positive effect on blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose and many other health markers as well as a vast improvement in mental health and overall wellbeing.”

Mark’s Healthy Hub starts on Friday 23rd September and runs until Friday 16th December. Sign up today in Mark’s Pharmacy, Ardee.