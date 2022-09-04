Knockbridge Vintage Rally just a week away

After a two year break due to Covid, the annual Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day returns on Sunday 11 September to the heart of Knockbridge just outside Dundalk.

There will be lots to keep everyone entertained, be they young or old, and a very enjoyable family day out is guaranteed. The list of highlights on the day is endless with many new attractions added this year. The club are delighted to welcome back Declan Nerney, one of Ireland's top country music entertainers. Declan will be on stage at 3pm to entertain everyone with his numerous chart hits.

There will be a jiving competition so if you have the moves that can turn heads then don't be shy and come along. Top prize is €100. The club are also thrilled to have two locally renowned musical groups participate this year - Dundalk Ukulele Strummers and the Stedfast Shoes Brass Band. If you have not been lucky enough to see these groups before - you are in for a real treat!

The day will provide the thousands of visitors with the opportunity to see how farming was carried out in years gone by and for the older folk to reminisce about days gone by. Owners of vintage tractors, cars and bicycles will travel from far and wide to participate.

Vintage tractors and machinery will be put through their paces in the "live" working field which promises to be a spectacular sight with a horse driven threshing mill, steam engines, vintage combine displays, potato planting, horse ploughing and vintage ploughing all taking place on the day. The John Deere Lanz self propelled baler which has proved a Tik Tok sensation will be on display also.

Traditional crafts such as basket weaving, blacksmith, wood turning and tin craft are all to be seen throughout the event. There will also be a traditional cottage and model vintage farm for viewing on the day.

Children will be catered for in the fun corner with amusements including inflatables, soft play area, magic shows, craft workshops, face painting, balloon modelling and many more novelty events.

Why not put your four legged friend to the test at the dog show which always attracts a large number of entrants. Categories range from pups under 12 months, child handler under 12, large dogs, small dogs, dogs over seven years and dog the judge would like to take home! Lots of prizes up for grabs. Test the pulling power of you and your friends by entering a team in the Tug of War competition.

The Vintage Fashion Show will feature some fabulous vintage pieces which local people have kindly donated for modelling. This promises to be a fantastic event and with many familiar faces modelling a wonderful array of colours and styles in outfits and hats it is definitely not to be missed.

There will be a flower arranging demonstration by Veronica McMahon who is well known locally and nationally and is guaranteed to keep everyone entertained with her exquisite designs.

The Gathering Drum, leading rhythm event facilitator will be running workshops throughout the day. Joe is highly experienced and this session is guaranteed to be great fun for all.

There will be an Irish historian on site who will have an extensive collection of military memorabilia on display. There will also be a special exhibition dedicated to Michael Collins.

Got a business you'd like to promote? Don’t miss your opportunity to take a stand at one of the largest outdoor events in the North East.

The renowned Tea Stall will have freshly cooked food and delicious homemade baked treats available throughout the day.

Whether you are a die hard vintage enthusiast or not there is something for everyone at the Knockbridge Vintage Rally - this is a day that you do not want to miss.

Gates will open to the public at 12pm. Ample free parking available. Entrance fee is €10 for adults and children go free. All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities. For more information and details contact 00353 (0)87 2204 261 or check out the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.