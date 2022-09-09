Search

09 Sept 2022

John Mitchels show no mercy as they coast to victory over Dowdallshill

Gareth Kane John Mitchels

John Mitchels' Gareth Kane in action against Dowdallshill. He grabbed 1-1 as they comfortably accounted for the men from Dundalk. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

09 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Round 3 Group 3

JOHN MITCHELS 5-18 DOWDALLSHILL 0-4 

In form John Mitchels knew what they had to do to top their group and unfortunately for Dowdallshill the Ballybailie men did not relent until they got their homework done.

With Glyde’s win over Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, to top the group the Mitchels needed a healthier score difference than their Tallanstown rivals.

The ten point half time lead was never going to be enough as Glyde beat the Hill’ by 19 points last weekend.

However, like a Cricket team chasing a run tally, Mitchels made certain of top spot in a devastating second half performance with a whopping 4-10. That left Noel Tuite’s side with a plus 36 of a score difference, more than enough.

A first half goal from Cathal Corrigan and some fine scores from the red-hot John Gallagher among others opened up an 1-8 to 0-1 half time score. 

Further goals came from Jake Gillespie, Gareth Kane and a brace from the aforementioned Gallagher, the pick of which was when he turned his man out on the sideline 50 yards from goal and powered through with pace and strength and buried the ball into the net.

In their last outing of the season Niall McManus, Justin Halley, Noel Finnegan and Daniel Mulligan all found the target in the loss for the Dowdallers. Last year's finalists Mitchels march on with a newly found vein of good form and perhaps at the right time.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Shane Crosson, Andrew Bingham, Jamie Durnin; Mikey Nulty, John Bingham (0-1), Jake Gillespie (1-1); Trevor Matthews (0-2), James Clarke; Kevin Gallagher (0-1), Cathal Corrigan (1-1), Gareth Kane (1-1); John Gallagher (2-9), Stephen Bingham, Michael Quinn. SUBS: Alan Mackin for A Bingham, Cathal Bradley (0-1) for S Bingham, Liam Devitt for Quinn, Leigh Ross for Crosson, Barry Cousins for K Gallagher.

DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien, Donal Magennis, Darragh Newman, Stephen King, Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray, Justin Halley (0-1), Cathal Sheridan, Martin Og O’Brien, Danno Mulligan (0-1), Paul Flynn, Paudie Murray, Niall McManus (0-1), Paul Gilll and Noel Finnegan (0-1). SUBS: Ridwan Bodunrin, Kevin McGonagle, Cian Kieran, Tommy Craig, Dylan McDonald and Peter Hughes.

Referee: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermotts)

