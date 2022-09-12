Dundalk's Spirit Store to swap acts with DeBarra's in Cork

Jinx Lennon
For years, an affinity and admiration from afar has connected DeBarra’s Folk Club and The Spirit Store, two of Ireland’s oldest and most fiercely independent grassroots live music venues. One in Dundalk, County Louth, the other in Clonakilty, West Cork.
During the pandemic this affinity transmuted into friendship, and this October this friendship manifests in corporeal form as each venue brings forth their local champions to take over and perform in the other.
Thursday 13th October will see the Spirit Store take over DeBarra’s with legendary Dundalk punk poet prophet Jinx Lennon leading the charge to the west Cork folk club with, Alice Robinson and Somefinn.
On Tuesday 25th October, DeBarra’s takes over the famous Dundalk venue with a Munster fleet comprised of Rawney, Míde Houlihan, and Wayward folk.
Tickets are on sale now:
The Spirit Store take over DeBarras
Thurs 13th October
DeBarras Clonakilty,
FEAT: Jinx Lennon
Alice Robinson
Somefinn
https://debarra.ie/event/the-big-take-over-jinx-lennon-alice-robinson-somefinn/
DeBarras take over the Spirit Store
Tues 25th October
The Spirit Store Dundalk
FEAT: Rawney,
Míde Houlihan
Wayward Folk
https://spiritstore.ie/event.php?eventID=DeBarra
Supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media from the Live Performance Support Scheme
