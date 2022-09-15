Areas of Dundalk to see water disruption in the coming weeks

Irish Water have advised that due to essential network mains flushing, customers in Bay Estate, Coes Road, Point Road, Lower Point Road, Red Barns Road, Dundalk(see work programme below for specific areas) and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods between Friday, 16th September 2022 and Friday, 7th October 2022.
Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
Dundalk Flushing Program: 16th September – 7th October
