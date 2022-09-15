Search

16 Sept 2022

Areas of Dundalk to see water disruption in the coming weeks

Reporter:

Jason Newman

15 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Irish Water have advised that due to essential network mains flushing, customers in Bay Estate, Coes Road, Point Road, Lower Point Road, Red Barns Road, Dundalk(see work programme below for specific areas) and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods between Friday, 16th September 2022 and Friday, 7th October 2022.

Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.

Dundalk Flushing Program: 16th September – 7th October

  • Bay Estate and the Shore Road – 16th September –  21st September
  • Coes Road, Beacon Court, Point Road, Mountain View, Cois Cluain, St Clements Park, The Meadows – 22nd September –  27th September
  • Red Barns Road, Lennonstown Manor, Manydown Close, Brookwood Lawns and Riverside Drive – 28th September – 5th October
  • Lower Point Road, The Towers, Suil na Mara, Harbour Grove, Wilton Green, Golden Ridge, Waterview, Seacrest Manor – 6th October – 7th October”

