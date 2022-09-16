Louth youth charity seeks volunteers

Leading local charity Extern is seeking volunteers with knowledge, skills and experience in areas of music, drama, outdoor pursuits, or cookery, among others, to sign up as part of a new volunteering drive in the Dundalk and Drogheda area.

Youth Engagement Volunteers support Extern’s staff teams to deliver fun and engaging workshops and activities to young people who are vulnerable or marginalised, offering hope and inspiring them to develop their skills and interests.

The charity has been working in Dundalk since 2003 and is currently based locally in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre, and supports marginalised young people across the county and beyond.

Extern speaks up for and supports more than 25,000 children, young people, individuals and families each year across the country.

The charity has more than 80 individual project, operating from over 40 locations in 27 counties.

“Volunteers can help us enable them to overcome their challenges and empower positive change”, a spkesperson for Extern said.

“By contributing your time and skills, together we can help offer even more life-changing supports to the most vulnerable in our communities.”

To find out more about volunteering roles currently available in Dundalk and surrounding areas visit www.extern.org.