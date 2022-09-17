Search

17 Sept 2022

Louth County Council improves bird and insect habitats across Dundalk

Louth County Council improves bird and insect habitats across Dundalk

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council have introduced a number of measures to preserve natural habitats across Dundalk.

Working in collaboration with a local beekeeper, the Local Authority has established a small apiary located on the Riverside Walk area of Dundalk, as part of an initiative to improve food security and biodiversity across Co. Louth.

Bees are essential to pollination, using their bodies' hairs to transport pollen between plants.
The apiary was built to attract those bees that play such a significant role in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

Louth County Council said it is aware that factors such as the use of pesticides and loss of vegetation can have a detrimental impact on bee habitation and therefore impacting on many other ecosystems.

As a result, the Council's current practice includes reducing intensive grass cutting areas, re-wilding, establishing wildflower areas and the planting of spring bulbs to provide valuable nectar and pollen sources for early pollinators.

The Louth County Council said it is hoped that these actions will contribute to the already valuable habitats along the town’s shores, creating a wildlife haven for nature enthusiasts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media