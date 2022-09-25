IJM Timber Engineering named All-Star Timber Frame Specialist Of The Year 2022

Monaghan business IJM has been named All-Star Timber Frame Specialist Of The Year 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Since 1965, IJM has specialised in the design and manufacture of off-site, quality timber frame buildings and the on-site installation of the same, leaving them air-sealed and certified. The company has been recognised for their conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity. Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement, IJM Timber Engineering MD Peter McCaughey said: “I am delighted to announce that we at IJM have achieved Business All-Star Accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation for All Star Timber Frame Specialist of the Year 2022. This prestigious accolade recognises our conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

"In achieving Business All-Star Accreditation, we join an elite network of Irish businesses that are qualified to display the AIBF marque as a symbol of trust and quality. What this award means to all on the IJM Team is that our efforts to secure and gain trust from our Customers has been recognised by a third-party accreditation. It strengthens our very clear declaration of purpose “Reliability – Built on Time” and is a great platform from which we must continue to improve. I am very proud of the IJM team for their efforts and performance in servicing our very valued Customers and I’m truly grateful to our Customers for their continued business, trust and support.”

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “IJM Timber Engineering has Achieved Business All-Star Timber Frame Specialist Of The Year 2022 Accreditation, in recognition of the company’s conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity. IJM timber engineering is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by. He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business. The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.