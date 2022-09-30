Search

30 Sept 2022

Louth Cllr slams "young thugs" stoning buses

30 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has hit out at those stoning buses in Castlebellingham and Kilsaran referring to them as “young thugs who care nothing about their community.”

Cllr McGeough said: “The late bus from Dublin to Dundalk and also the Dundalk – Castlebellingham – Annagassan – Togher – Clogherhead – Termonfeckin bus were stoned by youths on last Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“In Castlebellingham they waited behind the wall at the castle until the bus was coming through and jumped out and began pelting it with stones.

“These young thugs care nothing about their community.

“These bus routes are a valuable service to the community used by people who live in small villages with their main services in the two larger towns.

“They depend on this bus route to access medical care and shopping among other things. How dare these young thugs put this service at risk?

“My concern is that the service will be compromised due to safety fears and that must not be allowed to happen.

“We are consistently fighting for improved services like transport in rural areas and villages and this week will see the installation of new bus shelter in the area that was hard fought for and then something like this happens.

“It is not good enough. I would implore parents to know where your children are because these thugs were not adults.”

Cllr McGeough also advised that if anyone sees this sort of behaviour to please contact the Gardaí.

