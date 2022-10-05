Search

06 Oct 2022

800 expressions of interest for new housing development in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District October meeting

800 expressions of interest for new housing development in Dundalk

Louth County Council Housing Team with partners from Clúid Housing at Dúiche Roden earlier this year (pic: Louth County Council)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

There have been 800 expressions of interest submitted to Louth County Council for a home at the new Dúiche Roden housing development in Dundalk, with the final two phases of the development set to be completed in 2023.

Cllr Sean Kelly congratulated the Housing Section at Louth County Council for their work in relation to it at the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting, where he said 800 expressions of interest has been logged on the Council's Choice Based Letting system (CBL) and asked for confirmation on date when phase two and three of the three phase development would be complete.

Dúiche Roden is a new housing development at a former brownfield industrial site at Ice House Hill in Dundalk, where Louth County Council, along with Cluid Housing, are set to deliver 130 new homes, in a mix of apartments, terraced houses, duplexes and bungalows. The first phase of the new homes are to be delivered by the final quarter of this year.

Senior Executive Officer, John Lawrence, told the October meeting that 47 houses have been allocated so far. He said that the Council are "fairly sure" the last phase it to be complete by August 31 2023 and that he would confirm the second phase. Mr Lawrence added that the second phase was due to be complete "around early January or February" but he would have to get the latest update on it from the developer and from Cluid Housing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media