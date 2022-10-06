Decision to permit 89 homes in Dundalk appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Local residents have appealed a decision by Louth County Council to permit the development of 89 new homes at Red Barns Road, Dundalk, to An Bord Pleanála.

Louth County Council granted planning permission in September to Wonderglade Unlimited Company for the development, which includes 60 dwellings comprising 15 two-bed; 37 three-bed and eight, four-bed units, as well as 29 apartments in a three storey building comprising 14 one-bed and 15 two-bed units.

The planning permission also provides for a new vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access to be provided off Red Barns Road, as well as provision for car and bicycle parking, landscaping, open space and boundary treatments. It also grants planning permission for alterations to site levels, which would see the site raised to accommodate the proposed development.

A number of submissions had been lodged with the local authority objecting to the planned development, including from Hazel Close Residents and Residents of Springfield Manor. Hazel Close Residents have now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In its submission to Louth County Council when objecting to the planning application, Residents of Hazel Close c/o Tara Nash, said that social housing, which they understand will form part of the new development, along with "a mixture of a new large estate will be detrimental to the privacy in our street and would add to the already coming and going anti-social behaviour."

The submission also added that the residents "live in town but it is a rural setting and to build apartments in this area would be completely inappropriate."