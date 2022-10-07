Senior Football Final Preview: Blues endure tough campaign to reach decider

Group 2 Round 1

Newtown Blues 2-15 St Mochtas 1-14

The Newtown Blues got their campaign in Group 2 off to a rousing start, turning a six-point deficit into a four point victory in what was clearly the game of the championship up to that point.

Point scoring from all angles, two great goals, three red cards and a goalkeeping error that led to the pivotal second goal. This game had it all. Not to forget a missed penalty to boot.

That came the way of the Drogheda men early in the first half and despite going point for point with last year’s finalists for much of the first half, 1-3 without reply built up a nice cushion for St Mochtas at the break. The goal got via Ciaran Byrne.

However, the Blues looked a different team in the second half, piling on the pressure and turning the game on its head, Ciaran Downey and John Kermode their main weapons, Downey bagging two goals at crucial times as they showed their title credentials.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Johnny Connolly, Emmet Carolan; Conor Ayson, Alan Connor, Daire Nally (0-2, 0-1 45); Chris Reid, Fergal Donohue (0-1); Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore, Andy McDonnell (0-1); Ian Connor, John Kermode (0-3), Ciaran Downey (2-7, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark). Subs: Declan McNamara (27), Robert Carr (0-1) (42), Emmet Murray (56), Lorcan McQuillan (61).

Group 2 Round 2

St Patricks 0-11 Newtown Blues 1-6

Group 2 was always going to see a top side exiting the championship and with all three teams finishing with a win to their name, Mochtas beating Pats and the Blues defeating the Mochtas in rounds 1 and 2, it came down to scoring difference.

That factor may have reflected how the Blues approached the final few moments of the contest. Trailing by two, the Drogheda men focused on keeping possession at the expense of going for scores, as the final deficit of two points still saw them make the quarters as group winners.

Looking at the Blues road to the final, it needs to be noted that the Lordship club were deserving winners; showing a greater hunger, commitment, work rate and desire to win. Not to mention being by far the more clinical team.

Pats were five points to the good at half time, having kept a usually high scoring Blues to just two points, both from frees.

A Robert Carr goal gave them hope of a comeback, but they never got back on level terms. A strange ending to proceedings, buy they marched on regardless from a tough group in first place.

But once more they seemed much better after the half time break.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Johnny Connolly, Alan Connor, Daire Nally; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell (0-1); Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore, Fergal Donohue; Ian Connor, John Kermode, Ciaran Downey (0-3, 0-2 frees). Subs: Thomas Costelloe for Connolly (8), Robert Carr (1-0) for Donohue (29), Colm Judge (0-2) for Moore (35).

Referee: Aidan Shevlin

Quarter Finals

Newtown Blues 2-14 St Josephs 0-14

A shock could have been on the cards here, as had been predicted in this paper. However, despite St Josephs looking like the better team early on, goals in either half from Alan Connor and Robert Carr proved decisive for the Newtown Blues in Darver.

It seems as though the men from Drogheda can never put in a 60-minute performance, for a third game in row they started very flat.

Yet Des Lane’s side seems to know when to peak, digging deep into the well come the second half and finding another gear against a Joes side that found little down the stretch when it really mattered.

Robert Carr and Colm Judge returned to the starting 15 and were big threats throughout, Carr grabbing 1-5 and Judge 0-2.

One negative from the contest would be how poor they looked times when going long, short kick outs becoming their get out of jail free card.

In the end they did just enough, but a worrying pattern of slow starts is clear for all to see. Would they show another gear when there was place in the Joe Ward Cup Final on the line?

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Alan Connor (1-0), Johnny Connolly, Daire Nally; Andy McDonnell (0-1), Fergal Donohue (0-1); Jamie Kelly, Colm Judge (0-2, 0-1), Conor Moore; Ciaran Downey, John Kermode (0-2), Robert Carr (1-5, 0-1 free). Subs: Cormac McQuillan (0-1) for Kelly (21), Conor Brannigan (0-1) for Moore (42), Declan McNamara (0-1) for Kermode (58).

Semi-Finals

Newtown Blues 1-13 Geraldines 1-2

The outcome of this second Senior Championship semi-final was decided a long time before Ciaran Downey planted the ball into an empty net in second half stoppage time.

That put the seal on a second half Newtown Blues storm, something that continues to be a big facet of their game, deliberate or not, as the Drogheda side advanced to their first Senior decider since 2019.

That second half saw the Newtown Blues score 1-7 without reply, as the Geraldines failed to register a score in that period, albeit the Blackrock men weren’t helped by the dismissal of talismen Shane O’Hanlon and James Craven to red cards.

Despite the impressive victory, Des Lane’s side were left stunned inside minute one, as the Geraldines raised a green flag. Matt Corcoran’s launched a searching ball into the square towards Shane O’Hanlon, who was tussling with Emmet Carolan.

It evaded both players, along with goalkeeper Johnny McDonnell to ripple the net, giving his side the perfect start. Not a conventional goal, but it was a goal that Matt Corcoran’s overall performance merited, as he worked tirelessly for his side throughout, as did half back Fergal McDonald.

But the Blues dug deep, while peaking later in tie, they still found enough hear to fight off this setback by gaining the upper hand in the middle sector, winning almost half of the Geraldine’s kickouts, as well as being able to dispatch their own kickouts quickly. A big improvement on the quarters.

The influence of former Louth captain Andy McDonnell cannot be understated. McDonnell was involved in the lions' share of Blues scores and attacks, finishing with 30 possessions over the hour. He will need to be on his game again if the Blues are to regain Louth GAA’s most coveted trophy.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey-Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Alan Connor (0-1), Johnny Connolly, Fergal Donohoe; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell; Daire Nally (0-2), Colm Judge (0-2 frees), Robert Carr (0-4); Jamie Kelly (0-2), John Kermode, Ciaran Downey (1-1). Subs: Conor Branigan (0-1) for Kermode (42), Conor Moore for Kelly (49), Thomas Costello for Ayson (59), Declan McNamara for Donohoe (62).

VERDICT

The Blues have yet to have an easy day at the office and those early battles with St Patricks and St Mochtas will have helped their progress significantly. Even the Joes and Gers caused problems, albeit in the end they got over line with relative ease.

Maybe they don't have the depth of Ardee, but that doesn't mean they don't have some potential big threats. The likes of Ciaran Downey, John Kermode, Colm Judge and Robert Carr can prop up and score from many angles.

The midfield region might be where this game is won and lost, and the Blues have had mixed fortunes in this area. Against the Joes and the Pats, they were forced to go short mostly from their own kickouts as they were outclassed in the centre of the field.

They got their act together against the Geraldines and this allowed veteran Andy McDonnell to have a huge influence on proceedings. If they are to be competitive this Sunday in Clan na Gael Park (Throw in 4PM) he will need to be at the top of his game.

There is also the fact they been very flat in the opening periods of many of their encounters this year.

Yes, they have found another level when the game was in the melting pot, but should they dip in form early, they could find themselves too far behind to take advantage of their usual second half flurry.

On paper this looks a cracking renewal of the Senior Final and it will be interesting to see how the Blues cope with being in the rare position of underdogs.

And with many of their panel having already tasted the sweet nectar of success in the past (as recently as 2019), will they be as motivated to bring home Joe Ward as the men from Ardee who will be desperate to claim a first title since 1995? Only time will tell. Here's to a cracking final.