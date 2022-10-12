€346k funding announced to support community centres in Louth

15 community centres across Louth have been awarded a total of €345,810.25 for their upgrade and development, it has been announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The funding is part of a €12.5 million package for the upgrade and development of almost 600 Community Centres nationwide, and is under the new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) which is aimed at supporting groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facility.

Grants of up to €25,000 will be provided to 15 groups in both rural and urban communities across Louth. The community groups in Louth and the amounts they are to receive are as follows:

Ardee and District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee €19,950.23

Ardee Community Centre €24,526.20

DCDB Company Limited by Guarantee (Dunleer) €24,937.75

Drogheda Special Olympics Club €25,000.00

Haggardstown & Blackrock Community Centre CLG €25,000.00

Louth Village Community Centre €25,000.00

Muirhevnamor Community Council Company Limited By Guarantee €25,000.00

Naomh Mairtin CPG €25,000.00

Omeath District Development Company Limited By Guarantee €24,691.16

Ravensdale Community Centre €24,930.00

Scoraíocht Lann Léire €21,360.00

St Finian's community centre €13,460.00

St. Fechins GAA Community Centre €17,204.91

Stabannon Parnells €24,750.00

Tullyallen Access The Glen (Community Hub Project) €25,000.00

The funding will see improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres and facilities used by our elderly. The Community Centre Investment Fund is a new scheme introduced by Minister Humphreys and represents the largest single investment in community centres in decades.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said:

“The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year.

"The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development. I am delighted today to announce over €12.5 million in funding for almost 600 projects nationwide. This funding will support Community Centres, Parish Halls, GAA Clubhouses, Youth Facilities, Men’s Sheds and much more.

"I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come. This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. I am pleased to confirm that I will be announcing grants for larger scale projects later this year.

Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the funding for community centres across Louth. Senator McGreehan said, "I'm delighted to see this significant funding for a large number of community centres across Louth. Now more than ever it's important that we invest in community centres across the country.

"These community centres are the focal point of the local community across rural Ireland and this funding will benefit people all across Louth. I've always been a strong supporter of our local communities and this funding is recognition for the important work many volunteers do in community centres across Louth."