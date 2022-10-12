Louth GAA unveils plagues to honour those who helped create Darver facilities

Last Friday morning people gathered at the Darver Centre of Excellence to honour and remember the people who helped bring this fantastic facility to life.
It has become a huge asset for Louth GAA, one which is the envy of many counties across the country.
It is of course a welcome home for our many inter county teams, a place to train for teams lacking floodlights, a spot always capable of hosting matches in all weather conditions, along with being home to a superb walking track for the local community.
Soaking up the atmosphere was our resident photographer Arthur Kinahan, who was on hand to capture the moment each plague was officially unveiled.
