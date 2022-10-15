Joe Carroll: A final to savour despite the conditions

Conditions were difficult, very difficult, yet St Mary’s and Newtown Blues combined to give us as good a senior final as there’s been in quite some time. And when the fare’s as good as this, both teams stretching themselves to the limit, can there really be any complaints if it ends in a draw?

Mary’s claimed an equaliser point deep into time added on, making it 1-12 apiece. It was no more than they deserved; but having overcome a quite disastrous start, conceding a goal and three points in the first five minutes, and having fought back with such spirit to lead at the break and again on a few occasions in the second half, Blues may feel their effort was good enough to get the verdict.

Heavy rain before and during the minor match – in which the St Mary’s youngbloods did enough to get the result over a gallant Dundalk Gaels side – continued for most of the afternoon.

And as a result, Clan na Gael Park took quite a hammering. Players found it hard to keep their feet, and as you would expect, there was an abundance of errors.

It might have been expected that Ultan McElroy, taking charge of his first senior final, would keep a tight rein on things in such conditions, but the opposite was the case.

Frees had to be earned, and some of the scrambles that developed as a result – especially one that led to Blues grabbing the point that put them in front near the end – had players needing to show scant regard for their safety if they wanted to get involved.

There was no holding back. It was full-blooded stuff throughout, and this combined with some fine individual performances and many well-taken scores made it a final worth recalling.

There’s no reason why the replay shouldn’t be as good. Because of what they had to endure on Sunday, the players deserve better conditions for the rematch.

If asked before a ball was kicked if they’d take a three-point interval deficit after playing against a strong wind, Mary’s would have taken it. But having registered 1-3 before the Blues left the stalls, Ardee disappointment must have been acute that it wasn’t better at the change-over.

Of course, you should never count the Blues out, especially in a final. Remember how far back they were in the 2018 decider with Naomh Mairtin with the game well inside the final quarter? Eight points adrift, but still able to fashion a victory.

They had more time on their hands on Sunday to turn it around. Before the switch into the second quarter, they had Mary’s reeled in, and pushing on turned a six-point deficit into a three-point lead.

If Mary’s were deflated, it didn’t show in early second half exchanges. With Ronan Carroll in as a target man at full-forward and making good use of the wind, they picked off three points to bring the sides level once again. Would they push on, or would we see Blues get in for another innings?

Blues had slightly the better of exchanges in the fourth quarter, Andy McDonnell central to most of their moves, and, as was anticipated, forming a workmanlike partnership with another long-server, Colm Judge.

But Mary’s stuck at it, and but for Blues goalie, Johnny McDonnell, bringing off the save of the day, the Joe Ward Cup could have been on its way to Ardee instead of being kept in cold storage.

Four minutes of added-time had been called before Blues struck the front, but no-one could have complained when Mary’s drew level.

When it seemed there still might be time for a winner, referee McElroy called it off. Hopefully, weather conditions will be better the next time, but if the teams come up with a repeat, there’ll be no-one complaining.

It’s a while since the keen rivalry between Mary’s and Stabannon Parnells was activated. It won’t happen next year, but it may not be too long after that before it does.

Stabannon, in the doldrums for longer than some of the club’s veterans care to remember, took the first step back up the ladder with a win over luckless Glyde Rangers in Saturday’s junior final replay.

And on board were players whose fathers and grandfathers were synonymous with past winning teams. The line is obviously still strong.