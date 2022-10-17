Search

17 Oct 2022

Plight of Carlinn Hall residents in Dundalk raised in Dáil

Carlinn Hall in Dundalk

Donard McCabe

17 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

The plight of residents in Dundalk’s Carlinn Hall who are facing increased fuel bills again this winter was highlighted by Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú in the Dáil last week, during questions to An Taoiseach.

The Dundalk deputy asked for the government to consider a business energy support scheme for Frontline, the energy provider at the Dundalk estate. He said he also spoke to Minister of State Ossian Smyth and to representatives of the SEAI.

Addressing An Taoiseach, Deputy Ó Murchú said: "Carlinn Hall in Dundalk is one of these communal district heating systems with in or around 200 homes. The fact is that at the minute, the prices have risen. We are now talking approximately 42 cent per kWh. Frontline Energy provides heat. I have dealt with the ministers and the department. It looks like the long-term fix is the possibility of biomass or geothermal energy. 

The Sinn Féin TD continued, ‘We need to ensure we have the grant schemes that can deliver on that. While I would like to see a cap, I definitely think we have to facilitate making energy credits, something like the electricity credits, available to these people. We should definitely look at the idea of a business energy support scheme.

"Were Frontline able to avail of it once delivered, the savings could be passed on to those people who are obviously under incredible pressure. The long-term fix is already under way but we need a short-term fix to get people through what will be a brutal winter."

He had also highlighted the issue during a discussion with the SEAI who appeared before the Climate Change committee earlier last week. The SEAI said confirmed they are carrying out a feasibility study on the possible long-term solution for Carlinn Hall.

