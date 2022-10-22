Search

22 Oct 2022

Joe Carroll: Ireland’s Euro group gets the title we expected

Joe Carroll: Ireland's Euro group gets the title we expected

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Joe Carroll

22 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

It was easily forecast, that when the draw for Euro 2024 was completed, the Republic of Ireland being lumped in with Holland, France, Greece and Gibraltar, we would have their preliminaries labelled the ‘group of death’.

It was certain to be said here, but might also have been churned out in some of the other countries. Poor Gibraltar – a result for the Rockies will have them finishing with something more than a duck-egg in the league table’s 7th column.

The top two teams in each of the ten groups automatically qualify for the next stage, along with Germany, the host nation. Three other teams advance via play offs, with these spots becoming available through the most recent Nations League. (Get someone better versed than this writer to explain it.)

The difficulty of Ireland’s task is underlined by the fact that France, Holland and Greece have all won the European Championship in recent years.

What’s more, France are the World Cup holders. And what’s even more, Handball Henry’s team are first up for Ireland on March 27th of next year. Immediately after that there’s an away tie with Greece.

If Stephen Kenny’s luck is to change, when better than when this competition gets underway. Probably never before has a manager of the national team come under such scrutiny as the former Dundalk team boss. Since taking over from Mick McCarthy, it seems he has to get it dead-on every time in the view of some.

In publishing the stats since Kenny took over, there doesn’t seem to be any allowance for the difficulties he had in trying to field teams while Covid-19 was at its height and him only in the job. Or that there’s team building going on. Or that, most important of all, there are no Roy Keanes, Paul McGraths, Liam Bradys or Denis Irwins about.

Also, with the huge influx of foreign players the opportunities for Irish players getting a chance of a regular spot on teams in the English League’s Premier League are severely limited.

His country’s soccerites have lots to look forward to next year. And as always happens, there could be quite a few from other sports looking in.

