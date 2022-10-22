Elvis concert coming to Dundalk's An Táin

Put on your blue suede shoes and celebrate the music of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with the supreme Elvis – Rob Kingsley – and his talented cast, in 'A Vision of Elvis' at An Táin Arts Centre Friday 18th November at 8pm.
'A Vision of Elvis' is an emotional rollercoaster through time, engaging audiences with a true Elvis Concert experience featuring Elvis’s greatest hits.
Performing to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and making history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people, Rob brings you a brand new high octane show.
The ultimate night out for any Elvis fan!
Tickets are €25 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
