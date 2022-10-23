Search

23 Oct 2022

Fighting Fit in Dundalk holds 'The Fighting Fit Games'

Fighting Fit celebrates seventh birthday with event

Fighting Fit in Dundalk holds 'The Fighting Fit Games'

Those who took part in The Fighting Fit Games held recently by Fighting Fit Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Fighting Fit, the fat loss and performance studio located the in Dundalk, held its first team fitness event “The Fighting Fit Games” on 1 October to celebrate seven years in business.

Inspired by the Crossfit games, this day saw teams go head to head in numerous fitness challenges which tested their strength, endurance and resilience. A huge aspect of Fighting Fit is the community they have built over the years which they believe really sets them apart, as it gives members a forum to connect with people on a similar fitness journey to them. The event was another opportunity to bring people closer and let them put their training to the test!

Special awards were presented to Mary Hoey for ‘Spirit of the Games’, Megan Duffy for ‘Fittest Female’ and Paul Halpenny for ‘Fittest Male’. The winning team was led by Casey Jean McGuinness and comprised Paul Halpenny, Megan Duffy, Mark Matthews, Ashling Matthews, Denise Lynch and Daniel Connaughton. Fighting Fight says it wants to congratulate everyone who took part.

Fighting Fit was founded by Stephen Mulligan in 2014, with the goal of delivering all the benefits of personal trainer at a fraction of the cost. It specialises in small groups personal training sessions. 

It also believes in extending its reach beyond the gym floor, and has raised over €50,000 for clubs and charities to date through various events and fundraisers. 

One of its more recent events was when it organised its own “Climb with Charlie” event in April. “Climb With Charlie” was organised by Irish journalist Charlie Bird following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone disease. It involved a nationwide hiking event which aimed to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House. The Fighting Fit community climbed Slieve Donard in Co. Down in solidarity with Charlie - covering a 12km route on 2 April.

At Fighting Fit, they say they help busy people kickstart their fitness journey and level up with education, coaching and accountability. Anyone who is interested in becoming part of such a supportive and friendly community, is asked to book a free coaching call via its website. More information about Fighting Fit can be found at www.fightingfitnation.com.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media