Fighting Fit in Dundalk holds 'The Fighting Fit Games'

Fighting Fit, the fat loss and performance studio located the in Dundalk, held its first team fitness event “The Fighting Fit Games” on 1 October to celebrate seven years in business.

Inspired by the Crossfit games, this day saw teams go head to head in numerous fitness challenges which tested their strength, endurance and resilience. A huge aspect of Fighting Fit is the community they have built over the years which they believe really sets them apart, as it gives members a forum to connect with people on a similar fitness journey to them. The event was another opportunity to bring people closer and let them put their training to the test!

Special awards were presented to Mary Hoey for ‘Spirit of the Games’, Megan Duffy for ‘Fittest Female’ and Paul Halpenny for ‘Fittest Male’. The winning team was led by Casey Jean McGuinness and comprised Paul Halpenny, Megan Duffy, Mark Matthews, Ashling Matthews, Denise Lynch and Daniel Connaughton. Fighting Fight says it wants to congratulate everyone who took part.

Fighting Fit was founded by Stephen Mulligan in 2014, with the goal of delivering all the benefits of personal trainer at a fraction of the cost. It specialises in small groups personal training sessions.

It also believes in extending its reach beyond the gym floor, and has raised over €50,000 for clubs and charities to date through various events and fundraisers.

One of its more recent events was when it organised its own “Climb with Charlie” event in April. “Climb With Charlie” was organised by Irish journalist Charlie Bird following his diagnosis with Motor Neurone disease. It involved a nationwide hiking event which aimed to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House. The Fighting Fit community climbed Slieve Donard in Co. Down in solidarity with Charlie - covering a 12km route on 2 April.

At Fighting Fit, they say they help busy people kickstart their fitness journey and level up with education, coaching and accountability. Anyone who is interested in becoming part of such a supportive and friendly community, is asked to book a free coaching call via its website. More information about Fighting Fit can be found at www.fightingfitnation.com.