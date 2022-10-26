Advanced Manufacturing Pathways schools project launched in Dundalk

Minister Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Social Protection and Rural and Community Development launched the LMETB AMTCE FET Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Schools Project for LMETB Post Primary Schools for the 2022/2023 Academic Year in the AMTCE, Dundalk on Thursday October 20th.

In attendance at the launch were CE LMETB Mr. Martin G O’ Brien, Director of Further Education and Training, Ms. Sadie Ward Mc Dermott, Director of Schools, Ms. Fiona Kindlon, Mr. Michael Mc Grath, Technical Director of the AMTCE, Mr. John Sheridan, Chairperson of the LMETB Board, Ms. Shauna Dunlop, Director of Research, Data and Strategic Engagement, SOLAS, Senator Gerard Craughwell.

Principals, Deputy Principals, Guidance Counsellors, Technology Department Co-ordinators and Transition Year Co-ordinators from LMETB schools and colleges were also in attendence.

The AMTCE FET Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Schools Project forms an intrinsic part of LMETB’s vision for training the next generation of students.

The project which is a collaboration between the FET and Schools Directorates in LMETB is being offered as part of the FET structured Pathways and Transitioning opportunities for students and learners to participate in and experience FET.

The aim is to inspire students to consider high-skilled STEM careers, and to broaden teachers’ views of the careers on offer.

The AMTCE Further Education and Training (FET) Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Schools Project programme includes a combination of activities including visits in to the school, visits out to the AMTCE and other research centres, brainstorming sessions with groups of students, idea generation, concept and prototype development and practical workshops.

Through engagement with the project, the programme’s project challenge introduces students and teachers to real-world applications of STEM and technologies used in advanced manufacturing, enabling both teachers and students to learn new skills that allow them to better contextualise what is taught in schools with the requirements of the modern workplace.

Students also have opportunities to interact with engineers from diverse backgrounds, highlighting potential career paths available to them in all areas of STEM, whilst teachers also have the opportunity to upskill in design software and 3D printing technologies.

The project incorporates the latest technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Robotics and as part of the programme there is also a focus on the importance of and skills of cyber security.

The project which was piloted in four LMETB Post Primary schools in the last academic year is now being rolled out across all LMETB Post Primary Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year as part of the Transition Year Programme.

Further information on the programme is available by emailing fclinton@lmetb.ie