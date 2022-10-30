Family show ‘Mega slam Wrestling’ is coming to Dundalk's An Táin Arts Centre

A must-see show for families. Grab your foam finger and get ready to witness the full
Megaslam live experience at An Táin Arts Centre, Saturday 19th November at 7:30pm.
The 2022 live tour sees Team Megaslam battle it out with Team Nasty in a series of matches
that are designed to get your little ones jumping around and cheering on their favourites.
This two hour show promises ‘full-on’ family fun!
‘Megaslam Wrestling’ comes to An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 19th November at 7:30pm.
Tickets are €16 for adults, €10 for children and €45 for a family of four, plus €1.50 booking
fee per ticket per person, and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on
Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
