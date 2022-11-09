Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 November 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Bell formerly of Dunleer, Malahide and Ardee

On Monday 7 November 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home Dublin. Michael, beloved husband of the late Nuala (née Carroll) and his brother in-law George Connolly. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Maura, niece Hestor and her husband Martin Quinn, nephew Shane and his wife Mairéad, great nephews and nieces Harry, Sarah, Jenny, Seán, Rosie Cormac and Ciarán, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Maura Connolly, Beech Grove, Castlebellingham from Wednesday evening 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Dromin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Johnny Caulfield of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in California on 31 October. His death was followed by cremation some days later. Mourned by his son Aran, Aran’s mother and Johnny’s good friend Iseult, David, his cousin Jimmy Reilly in New York, his cousins in Dundalk and his many, many friends in Ireland and the US.

May he rest in peace





