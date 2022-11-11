Search

11 Nov 2022

Dundalk's Dromad Hire goes green

Expands its electric & hybrid access platform range

Recent Fleet investment includes SkyJack SJ Electric Scissor Lifts

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Dundalk's powered access rental specialists, Dromad Hire, has placed orders for over 20 new machines, of which 60% will be green (electric or hybrid).

The award winning company has currently invested almost €3m on new equipment do date in 2022 and for the first time making the Cranes & Access Top 30 Access Platform Hire Companies in the UK & Ireland.

The orders from leading manufacturers include: Skyjack, Niftylift, Snorkel and Hinowa. There are several brand new additions to the already extensive fleet offering, and are predominantly all electric lithium battery powered, focusing on zero emissions & zero noise pollution.

Ronan Cotter, General Manager of Dromad Hire commented: “This latest investment will enable us to expand the capability of our offering not only are these all electric machines more efficient but they are environmentally friendly.

“Some key benefits of electric or hybrid machines include zero emissions, zero noise, & they are ideal for indoor use or in noise sensitive environments.

“We will continue to invest in battery and electric technology across our core divisions, as we play our role in moving the industry towards a greener environment.”

The award-winning rental firm recently took delivery of the all-electric Snorkel SL30RTE Speed Level. This unique lithium battery machine is capable of delivering powerful performance on all terrains with zero emissions or noise.

Designed to work on sloped or uneven ground, the SL30RTE can automatically self-level on gradients up to 50% with no need for stabilisers. Its powerful 4-wheel drive can be driven at full height and boosts a spacious platform size.

The new machines will go directly into the company’s rental fleet, alongside their current range of electric lifts.
Dromad Hire Group is a fully independent & Irish owned company that was founded in 1988 and has over 30 years’ experience in Plant & Tool Hire.

In recent years Dromad Hire Group has successfully expanded into specialised Access Platform Hire, Access Platform Parts (IPS Ireland), Platform Service & Repair (PSR Ireland). In 2014 Dromad Hire became one of the first hire companies in Ireland to obtain ‘Safe Hire’ status and currently retains this standard to present.

