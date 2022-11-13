Man arrested following €1.12 million cocaine seizure in Louth

Gardai in Louth have seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine from a car that was stopped and searched in Tullyallen yesterday.
As part of Operation TARA, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine in the course of an intelligence led operation.
The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area shortly after 1pm.
A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Drogheda Garda station and can be held for up to seven days.
All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
