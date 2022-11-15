PHOTOS: Dundalk Star Amy Broadhurst is the Star of Frostival

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Dundalk Star Amy Broadhurst is the Star of Frostival - Amy Broadhurst met with the Frostival team this morning to get in some training for her Christmas Tree star engagement this Friday evening as part of Dundalk Credit Union Frostival festivities.
Make sure to get a ring side spot for all the amazing Christmas activities planned for Frostival and The Carnival of Lights. Dundalk Credit Union is delighted to sponsor Frostival and the Carnival of Lights, bringing Christmas cheer and warmth to the North East.
