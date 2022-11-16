Peter McVerry Trust supported 137 people experiencing homelessness in Louth in 2021

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, published its annual report for 2021 this week. The report revealed that the Trust, which has its North East regional office in Drogheda, supported 137 people in County Louth throughout 2021.

The charity provides number of services across the North East region. These include Housing First, housing services, homeless services and Aftercare housing.

Peter McVerry Trust advocates for the reuse of derelict houses as social housing, with 85% of their housing pipeline coming from regeneration projects.

It recently acquired a number of vacant buildings at The Alleys – a complex of houses built by The Church of Ireland for widows of clergymen in the 1700s. The units will be regenerated into new homes for 14 individuals impacted by homelessness in Louth.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “At Peter McVerry Trust we’re focused on finding practical and sustainable solutions to the homeless crisis, which today touches every county in Ireland. In Louth we have a range of projects underway that will see long term vacant properties being brought back into use.

“We have delivered Repair and Lease projects across Drogheda and in Clogherhead, as well as Buy and Renew projects in Drogheda. Our aim is to bring as many vacant properties back into use as possible – to help more local people experiencing homelessness the key to their own door.”

“In 2021 we supported over 10,000 people impacted by homelessness. In 2022 we will continue to work as effectively as possible to reduce the number of people in homelessness across Ireland and give more people the key to their own front door.”