17 Jan 2022

Kildare GAA: Naas take on Tuairín in Ballinasloe; Naas CBS ordered to replay

Kildare footballers and hurlers in action this week also

Kildare GAA: Naas take on Tuairín in Ballinasloe in semi-final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

17 Jan 2022

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas hurlers are back in action this Sunday (January 23) when they travel to Ballinasloe to take on Mayo and Connacht champions Tuairín in the AIB All-Ireland Club IHC semi final, the game throws-in at 1.30. The second semi-final sees Kilmoyley (Kerry) play Banagher of Derry in the Connacht Centre of Excellence, throw-in 2 pm.

Meanwhile Naas CBS have been ordered to replay their PPS quarter-final against Marist Athlone this Saturday. Naas had won the quarter-final by four points but used six subs in the process (the last one in the 62 minute). Following a meeting of the Leinster PPS CCC this afternoon, a replay was agreed, no time or venue yet announced.

Meanwhle Kildare footballers take on Laois, this Wednesday (January 19) in the semi-final of the O'Byrne Cup, the game is fixed for Dr Cullen Park, Carlow, with a 7.30 throw-in. The winners of this game will line out again on Saturdy in the O'Byrne Cup final where Dublin are the opponents, this one throws-in at 2 pm.

Kildare hurlers take on Westmeath (away) on Sunday also, in Round 2 of the Kehoe Cup, the game throws in at Joristown (Raharney GAA) at 2 pm.

