Kildare GAA: Naas take on Tuairín in Ballinasloe; Naas CBS ordered to replay

Naas hurlers are back in action this Sunday (January 23) when they travel to Ballinasloe to take on Mayo and Connacht champions Tuairín in the AIB All-Ireland Club IHC semi final, the game throws-in at 1.30. The second semi-final sees Kilmoyley (Kerry) play Banagher of Derry in the Connacht Centre of Excellence, throw-in 2 pm.

Meanwhile Naas CBS have been ordered to replay their PPS quarter-final against Marist Athlone this Saturday. Naas had won the quarter-final by four points but used six subs in the process (the last one in the 62 minute). Following a meeting of the Leinster PPS CCC this afternoon, a replay was agreed, no time or venue yet announced.

Meanwhle Kildare footballers take on Laois, this Wednesday (January 19) in the semi-final of the O'Byrne Cup, the game is fixed for Dr Cullen Park, Carlow, with a 7.30 throw-in. The winners of this game will line out again on Saturdy in the O'Byrne Cup final where Dublin are the opponents, this one throws-in at 2 pm.

Kildare hurlers take on Westmeath (away) on Sunday also, in Round 2 of the Kehoe Cup, the game throws in at Joristown (Raharney GAA) at 2 pm.