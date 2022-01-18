Search

18 Jan 2022

Aston Martin set to introduce more powerful DBX

Aston Martin set to introduce more powerful DBX

Aston Martin has hinted that a more powerful version of its DBX SUV could be on the way.

In a tweet, the British manufacturer said that the new model would take the title as ‘the world’s most powerful luxury SUV’ and would be revealed on February 1.

This uprated model is likely to pack more than 600bhp given that the standard DBX already pushes out 542bhp from its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. This power hike will likely come through an engine tune and more performance parts from the powerplant’s creator Mercedes-AMG. Since other AMG-powered cars produce well over 600bhp, it won’t be too much of a stretch to get that much performance from the DBX.

There’s a good chance that the new DBX will gain the ‘S’ badging applied to other Aston Martin models like the Vanquish and Vantage. As well as a hike in power, expect uprated brakes and steering enhancements that will make the DBX even sharper to drive.

The interior will most likely feature more sporty elements such as figure-hugging seats and Alcantara-trimmed pieces.

Aston Martin is no doubt looking to make the most of the surging demand for the DBX. The British firm’s sales more than doubled in the nine months to September 30, 2021, compared with 2020 as demand for the DBX SUV continued, with more than 2,100 examples having been sold so far.

The DBX has also received a recent update, bringing new alloy wheel designs and wireless charging.

