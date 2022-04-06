Search

06 Apr 2022

Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka ranges with revised trim levels

Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka ranges with revised trim levels

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Vauxhall has revised its Corsa and Mokka line-ups with new simplified trim levels.

Designed to make it easier for buyers to choose the right specification for them, the move drops the Corsa range from 15 models to eight, while the electric Corsa-e has been reduced from three models to two. The Mokka line-up, meanwhile, has been taken from 16 models to 11 while its electric version – the Mokka-e – will go from four to two.

The new range now consists of three specifications – Design, GS Line and Ultimate. Both Corsa-e and Mokka-e models will only be available in GS Line and Ultimate.

Priced from £17,340 – representing a £500 reduction over the outgoing model – the Corsa Design replaces existing SE Edition variants, but brings a host of standard equipment including lane keep assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch touchscreen system.

Up next is GS Line, which costs from £19,490 – a £1,000 reduction compared with the older version – and brings sporty additions such as 17-inch black alloy wheels, climate control and black exterior styling.

Finally, there are Ultimate-grade Corsa models. Priced from £23,375, representing a saving of £3,150 over the previous version, this gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and adaptive LED Matrix headlights, among other features.

Corsa-e models, meanwhile, start from £27,055 after the Government’s plug-in car grant is applied, while equipment levels stay the same as on outgoing versions.

The Mokka follows the same range of specifications, with Design, GS Line and Ultimate grades available. Prices start from £22,265 for a Design-grade car, which is the same as outgoing SE Edition variants, bringing lane keep assist, cruise control and a seven-inch infotainment system as standard.

GS Line versions, meanwhile, replace outgoing SRi Premium variants, adding 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and mirrors, and a full sports body kit, among other features. This grade now benefits from a £1,500 price cut over its predecessor, with prices starting from £24,640.

Ultimate models can now be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox which was previously unavailable, while standard features include Alcantara trim, keyless entry and Matrix LED headlights.

Orders for all new models have opened with Vauxhall stating that first deliveries should commence this summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media